Radisson signs project in Sihanoukville

BRUSSELS, 24 September 2025: Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of Radisson Hotel & Suites Bay of Lights Sihanoukville as the group expands its portfolio in Cambodia.

Scheduled to open in early 2029, the new-build 176-key hotel will be located in the Gateway District, the first phase of the Bay of Lights, a mixed-use township on Cambodia’s southern coast.

Radisson Hotel & Suites Bay of Lights Sihanoukville (exterior rendering.

Sihanoukville, a deep-water port city on the southern coast of Cambodia, is home to a multi-purpose Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that is expected to be fully operational by 2038. The ambitious initiative will establish the city as a hub for finance, trade, industry, transport, and technology, stimulating corporate demand in addition to its growing leisure appeal.

In addition to its hotel rooms, the hotel project will feature serviced apartments, most of which will have panoramic ocean views, along with three dining outlets, a rooftop pool, spa, and fitness centre. Located close to the beach, the property will cater to both business and leisure travellers. The taxi transfer to Sihanoukville International Airport takes 25 minutes and 20 minutes to Serendipity Pier, the ferry port for trips to Sihanoukville’s islands.

The Bay of Lights development, spread across 934 hectares, integrates residential, commercial, financial, hospitality, and leisure components, including a marina and cultural attractions. Radisson Hotel Group has secured a prime location in the heart of the Bay of Lights — the Bay of Lights International Convention Centre (BICC) district — surrounded by high-end amenities such as duty-free shopping and a golf course.

Canopy Sands Development’s Bay of Lights website describes the project as a new “city within a city” rising from a plot of reclaimed land in Sihanoukville, one of Cambodia’s largest cities located along the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, approximately 235 km southwest of Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

Radisson Hotel Group already has two hotels under development in the Cambodian capital: Radisson Blu Phnom Penh (160 keys) and Radisson RED Phnom Penh (200 keys), both scheduled to open in 2027.

Sihanoukville welcomed approximately 5 million visitors in 2024, including both domestic and international travellers.

Canopy Sands Development’s Bay of Lights wins property award. Visit: Canopy Sands Development.