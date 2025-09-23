Disney Destiny undergoes sea trials

SINGAPORE, 24 September 2025: Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Destiny, is undergoing sea trials ahead of its maiden voyage, scheduled for 20 November 2025.

The ship recently completed its transfer down the Ems River from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany to the North Sea to undergo sea trials.

Photo credit: Disney Cruise Line. Disney Destiny.

A four-night Bahamian cruise departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with stops at Disney’s private islands, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Disney Castaway Cay starts the sailing season for the new ship this November.

