BANGKOK, 23 September 2025: Thai Airways International confirms additional flight cancellation between Bangkok and Hong Kong due to the impact of typhoon ‘Ragasa’.

23 September 2025

– Flight TG638 Bangkok – Hong Kong / TG639 Hong Kong – Bangkok

– Flight TG602 Bangkok – Hong Kong

24 September 2025

– Flight TG603 Hong Kong – Bangkok

– Flight TG600 Bangkok – Hong Kong / TG601 Hong Kong – Bangkok

– Flight TG628 Bangkok – Hong Kong / TG629 Hong Kong – Bangkok

– Flight TG638 Bangkok – Hong Kong / TG639 Hong Kong – Bangkok

– Flight TG602 Bangkok – Hong Kong

25 September 2025

– Flight TG603 Hong Kong – Bangkok

For further information, visit the THAI Contact Centre at +66-2356-1111 (24 hours) or the Global Contact Centre at +852 2495 1115.

Super Typhoon Ragasa has caused significant disruption to airline flights across Southeast Asia, particularly in and around Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The storm’s high winds and torrential rain have led to widespread flight cancellations and delays.

Hong Kong

Airlines like Cathay Pacific and HK Express have cancelled hundreds of flights, with services expected to be heavily curtailed or suspended for a period of time. The airport authorities have advised that flight movements would be sharply reduced.

Taiwan

Airlines such as Thai Airways, China Airlines (CAL), and Tigerair Taiwan have either cancelled or rescheduled international and domestic flights due to the typhoon warnings.

Philippines

As the storm, locally known as “Nando,” has battered northern Luzon, authorities in the Philippines have suspended work and classes, and flights have been impacted as a result.

Airlines are advising passengers to check their flight status regularly through their official websites, apps, or customer service centres before heading to the airport. They are also offering rebooking options and waiving ticket change fees for affected travellers.

After making landfall in China, the typhoon is expected to weaken significantly as it moves over land and interacts with a cold air mass moving south from the continent.

Reaching Vietnam

The storm is forecast to enter the Gulf of Tonkin and make landfall in northern Vietnam, with a predicted landfall around 25 Thursday, September 2025. The main impact will be felt in the coastal areas from Quang Ninh to Ha Tinh provinces, with heavy rain and strong winds.