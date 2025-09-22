Air India Express adds Bengaluru-Bangkok route

NEW DELHI, 23 September 2025: Air India Express will start daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Bangkok on 18 October, offering travellers from Bengaluru and neighbouring regions convenient, non-stop connectivity to Thailand.

Photo credit: Air India Express.

To celebrate the launch, special introductory Xpress Value fares start at INR16,800 for a round trip. The one-way fare for Bengaluru – Bangkok is INR9,000 and Bangkok – Bengaluru is INR8,850. Bookings are now open on the airline’s website, mobile app, and primary booking channels.

This new direct route to the Thai capital provides greater choice and convenience for both leisure and business travellers, strengthening Air India Express’ presence in Thailand. The airline already connects Bangkok with Lucknow, Pune, and Surat in India, and operates direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket.

Bengaluru is the largest domestic station of Air India Express, with 440 weekly flights directly connecting 30 domestic destinations and four international destinations. The airline has recently expanded its domestic network from Bengaluru, launching new direct services to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun, enhancing connectivity between the tech capital and these cities.

Air India Express offers ‘Xpress Biz’ seats, the airline’s business-class equivalent, across more than 40 new aircraft, along with ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling.

(Source: Air India Express).