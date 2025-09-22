Experience the magic of Durga Puja

NEW DELHI, 23 September 2025: Celebrated from 28 September to 5 October, Durga Puja in Bengal is not just a festival — it’s an emotion that sweeps through every street, courtyard, and community.

As the sound of dhak drums echoes and pandals glow with breathtaking artistry, the state transforms into a vibrant stage where devotion meets creativity.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India. Siliguri, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, offers a unique Durga Puja experience.

As Bengal gears up for its grandest celebration, Durga Puja, the region comes alive with devotion, artistry, and community spirit. To help travellers plan their festive journey, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel have curated a list of five destinations that capture the magic of Durga Puja in Bengal. From Kolkata’s bustling alleys to the serene towns of North Bengal, these places promise an unforgettable immersion into Bengal’s cultural soul.

1. Kolkata – The Heartbeat of Durga Puja

Kolkata* is the epicentre of Durga Puja celebrations, where tradition and innovation blend seamlessly. The city’s famous pandals—like Kumartuli Park, College Street, and Ballygunge Cultural—are known for their awe-inspiring themes and intricate idols. Bonedi bari (ancestral house) pujas in North Kolkata give a glimpse into centuries-old customs. Pandal-hopping on crisp autumn nights, while sampling street food like phuchkas and kathi rolls, is an experience that defines the season.

2. Shantiniketan – A Cultural and Artistic Escape

Shantiniketan, the land of Rabindranath Tagore, offers a more serene and artistic take on Durga Puja. The celebrations here are intertwined with Bengal’s literary and cultural heritage. Folk performances, baul music, and local handicrafts set the tone for a soulful festive experience. The peaceful ambience and open-air festivities make it perfect for travellers who want to soak in the spirit of Puja without the overwhelming crowds.

3. Durgapur – Community Spirit and Contemporary Pujas

In Durgapur, Durga Puja is celebrated with community warmth and vibrant modern themes. Its pandals showcase a blend of traditional rituals and contemporary artistry, making it an excellent choice for families. Cultural programs, local fairs, and food stalls add to the festive cheer, creating a welcoming atmosphere for visitors who want to experience Bengal’s communal spirit up close.

4. Siliguri – Festivities with Himalayan Backdrops

Siliguri, nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas, offers a unique Durga Puja experience. The city’s pandals reflect both traditional motifs and innovative designs, all set against breathtaking mountain views. The cooler weather makes pandal-hopping a delight, and the location is ideal for travellers who wish to combine the festivities with a quick getaway to Darjeeling or Kalimpong.

5. Cooch Behar – Royal Traditions and Heritage Charm

Cooch Behar, with its palatial architecture and regal history, celebrates Durga Puja with a sense of grandeur and heritage. The festivities often take place in historic courtyards and royal settings, offering visitors a glimpse into Bengal’s aristocratic past. Its slightly offbeat location makes it a hidden gem for those seeking a distinctive cultural experience.

Durga Puja in Bengal is more than a festival—it’s a living tapestry of devotion, art, music, and community. Whether you’re mesmerised by Kolkata’s dazzling pandals, enchanted by Shantiniketan’s artistic ambience, or drawn to the royal splendour of Cooch Behar, each destination offers a unique slice of Bengal’s festive spirit. Travelling through the state during Durga Puja means immersing yourself in its traditions, savouring its flavours, and witnessing a celebration that unites millions in joy.

*Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharadotsava, is a major Hindu festival honouring the goddess Durga and commemorating her victory over Mahishasura. In 2021, ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Source: Wikipedia).

