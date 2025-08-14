Flydubai expands 737 fleet by year’s end

DUBAI, UAE, 15 August 2025: Flydubai has taken delivery of seven new aircraft so far in 2025, with a further five Boeing 737 MAX 8s scheduled to join its fleet before the end of the year.

These additions form an integral part of the airline’s strategic growth plans, enabling the continued expansion of its network, enhancing operational efficiency and increasing capacity on existing routes.

Photo credit: Flydubai boost 737 fleet in 2025.

Delivery of the seven additional aircraft has taken place between April 2025. It will be completed by the end of the year, which will raise the fleet to 95 aircraft flying to 135 destinations in 57 countries. Expansion continues to open up underserved markets, creating more travel opportunities and further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub.

Flydubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith said: “The arrival of these new aircraft is a testament to our long-term strategic vision and our confidence in the future of air travel. Our fleet investment supports our mission to offer greater choice, enhanced convenience and improved connectivity for our passengers. These deliveries are part of a backlog extensively delayed in recent years, and despite receiving 12 aircraft this year, we remain 20 aircraft behind our original projections.”

“The continued interest from our financing partners highlights the strength of our business model and our commitment to contributing to the UAE’s leadership in global aviation. Looking ahead, these aircraft will enable us to unlock new destinations, optimise our operations and play an even greater role in supporting Dubai’s growth as an international aviation hub,” added Al Ghaith.

In parallel with its growing fleet, flydubai continues to expand its network and has added 11 new destinations this year, including seasonal summer destinations Antalya and Al Alamein, as well as Damascus and Peshawar. The carrier is also set to welcome four new destinations in Europe, including Chișinău and Lași from September and Vilnius and Riga from December, further strengthening its presence in the region and providing passengers with greater choice and connectivity.

Since the beginning of 2024, 23 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800s have undergone a complete cabin retrofit as part of the carrier’s multimillion-dollar retrofit programme, which will continue into 2026. The new onboard cabin interior features flydubai’s flagship lie-flat seats in Business Class as well as exceptional in-flight entertainment in Economy Class, ensuring a consistent and enhanced travel experience across the fleet.