PHIST returns for 8th edition

PHUKET, 25 July 2025: Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism (PHIST) returns for its 8th annual edition on 1 September 2025, targeting a gathering of more than 1,300 leaders, hoteliers, innovators, and changemakers at the Angsana Laguna Phuket venue.

Organised by the Phuket Hotels Association, in collaboration with C9 Hotelworks and Greenview, PHIST 2025 is a knowledge-sharing, solution-building, and action-taking platform. This year’s expanded format includes over 25 sessions, a sustainable fashion show, a farm-to-table showcase, and a “Best Practice Video Award” that recognises outstanding real-world green achievements by hospitality operators.

Natalie Phaholyothin, CEO WWF Thailand (left), will be joined by other key contributors, including Vojtech Vegh, Zero Waste Culinary Advisor to Winnow (centre), and Eric Ricaurte, CEO of Greenview (right).

A key voice at PHIST 2025 will be Natalie Phaholyothin, CEO of WWF Thailand, who will participate in a panel discussion on marine conservation. She hailed the importance of the event as a way of inspiring positive action.

“PHIST is more than a conference – it’s a catalyst. It unites people who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. In fragile ecosystems like our island regions, this kind of collaboration is urgently needed,” she commented.

This year’s event will also focus on the critical issue of food waste. A dedicated farm-to-table zone will showcase local producers and chefs working together to celebrate Thailand’s food culture through sustainable sourcing. A compelling food waste presentation by Vojtech Vegh, Zero Waste Culinary Advisor to Winnow, will talk about “The Black Truffle Mindset.”

“Food waste is one of hospitality’s most overlooked problems, but it’s also one of the easiest to solve,” said Vojtech. “Through smart kitchens, better measurement, and chef-led change, we can slash waste and costs while improving the guest experience. I’m thrilled to be part of a movement that puts solutions front and centre.”

Beyond panel discussions and presentations, PHIST 2025 will bring sustainability to life through interactive and engaging experiences. The next generation of hospitality professionals will be given a voice through a workshop led by students from Dusit Thani College, and a fashion show will spotlight eco-conscious designers who use ethical, upcycled, and plant-based textiles. A large-scale green exhibition will also feature over 35 booths, showcasing solutions ranging from water-saving technologies and plastic-free amenities to intelligent energy and green certification services.

Other topics to be covered at PHIST 2025 include climate resilience, regenerative tourism, ESG in MICE, circular economy models, smart technologies, and innovative accommodation concepts such as off-grid retreats and glamping. The overall goal is to move beyond sustainability theory and provide tools and strategies for fundamental transformation.

Greenview CEO Eric Ricaurte returns to PHIST to lead sessions focused on data-driven strategies for enhancing hotel efficiency and reducing carbon footprints.

PHIST 2025 is free to attend for all, making it an ideal event for hospitality professionals, students, and sustainability advocates. The event is supported by Pan Pacific Hotels, Winnow, Luxury Escapes, Tuu, Delivering Asia, QUO, SaiYok Springs, and many of the region’s most forward-thinking hospitality brands.

To learn more about PHIST 2025 and to attend this critical event, please visit phist.phukethotelsassociation.com.

You can register here.

See the highlight of last year’s edition here.