Royal Jordanian starts Mumbai flights

MUMBAI, 20 June 2020: Royal Jordanian Airlines has launched a new direct route between Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai (BOM), commencing 19 June 2025.

The new service will operate year-round with four weekly flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays using an Airbus A320neo.

Photo credit: Royal Jordanian.

This strategic addition enhances connectivity between India and Jordan, offering seamless onward travel to over 50 destinations across the Middle East, the Gulf, and North Africa.

The new route will open the door for Indian tourists to explore Jordan on three or seven-day package tours to witness the breathtaking rose-red city of Petra — one of the Seven Wonders of the World — float in the healing waters of the Dead Sea and explore the dramatic desert landscapes of Wadi Rum, positioning Jordan as a contemporary, truly authentic Arabia five hours away from India.

“With direct access to Jordan, a captivating country rich in history and culture, passengers can now easily explore Jordan’s inspiring landscapes. This expansion reflects our dedication to showcasing Jordan’s unique allure to tourists, inviting them to uncover its hidden gems, immerse themselves in its vibrant traditions, and experience the renowned hospitality that awaits every visitor,” stated Royal Jordanian’s Chief Commercial Officer Karim Makhlouf.

Royal Jordanian’s new route to Amman offers more than just added convenience — it serves as a vibrant bridge between India and Jordan, connecting travellers to the heart of a land where ancient wonders and modern vitality coexist in harmony. With this launch, Indian tourists can now explore Jordan’s captivating history, breathtaking landscapes, and dynamic culture more easily than ever before, as they will be eligible for visa-free entry when booking tourist packages.

STIC Travel Group CEO Isha Goyal shared her enthusiasm for the new service, saying: “The new direct service between Mumbai and Amman is more than just a flight — it is a bridge between two ancient civilisations and a gateway for deeper tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. Jordan holds a distinctive place in the Levant region, and as a longstanding friend of India, this long-awaited route marks a significant step in bringing our countries closer together. This milestone reflects STIC Travel’s continued commitment to forging strategic airline partnerships built on trust, shared vision, and service excellence. We look forward to introducing Indian travellers to the richness and beauty of Jordan, an inspiring and still largely untapped destination.”

Royal Jordanian offers travellers from Mumbai smooth connections not only to Jordan but also onward to more than 50 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, North Africa, the United States, and Canada.