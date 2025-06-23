STB revokes five travel agent licences

SINGAPORE, 24 June 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board reported on Monday that it has revoked the licences of five travel agents under the Travel Agents Act 1975.

UPDATE: Singapore, 1800, 23 June 2025 – “The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) issued an update to its earlier media advisory regarding the revocation of six travel agents’ licences. Zayn Travels Pte Ltd has submitted an appeal against the licence revocation. As such, STB is temporarily withholding their name from the list of revoked licences while the appeal is being reviewed.“

The five travel agents are no longer permitted to carry out any travel agent activities. The travel agencies’ licences have been revoked due to their continued failure to submit their Audited Statement of Accounts (ASA) and/or Annual Business Profile Returns (ABPR).

Under the Travel Agents Regulations 2017 (TAR), licensees are required to submit these documents within six months after the close of their financial year.

Additionally, one travel agency has been revoked for failing to meet the minimum financial requirement. Under the TAR, general licensees are required to maintain a net value of at least SGD100,000 at all times.

List of revoked travel agencies

The revoked travel agents must refund all their existing customers or hand over their existing obligations to licensed travel agents to fulfil the contracted itineraries and arrangements.

In a press statement released on Monday, STB said: It takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.”

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, please visit the Travel Related Users’ System (“TRUST”) website, https://trust.stb.gov.sg.