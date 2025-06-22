DUBAI, UAE, 23 June 2025: Emirates participated in the 55th edition of the International Paris Airshow until 19 June after an over 15-year hiatus from the show

Emirates returned to the show displaying its newest aircraft — the Airbus A350 — featuring the airline’s next-generation cabin design, latest interiors, and technologies. The Emirates A350 on display featured three spacious cabin classes, including 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark said: “We’re pleased to be at the Paris Airshow, showcasing the very best of air travel on one of the most important platforms in the aerospace exhibition calendar. Coming back to France’s most important aerospace show demonstrates how committed Emirates is to supporting the country’s aviation industry – not just through our day-to-day operations, but through ongoing investments across the entire aerospace supply chain.”

The airline operates 21 weekly flights to Paris, including three daily A380 flights, a daily A380 service to Nice, and a daily A350 flight to Lyon. Emirates is the first and only international airline to operate an A380 to Nice Côte d’Azur Airport.

The airline has invested over EUR322 million (USD367.5 million) in Thales’ AVANT Up system for its new A350 aircraft.

France is also Emirates’ top source market globally for the procurement of wines, and 58% of the red wine consumed in Emirates’ First and Business Class comes from Bordeaux.

By the end of this year, the Emirates A350 is expected to serve 17 destinations. The airline has welcomed seven A350 aircraft, with 58 more units to join its fleet over the coming years.

