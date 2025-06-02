Air India and Air Mauritius enhance codeshare pact

GURUGRAM, 3 JUNE 2025: Air India and Air Mauritius have expanded their existing codeshare partnership to offer travellers improved connectivity across the Indian Subcontinent and the African region.

The two airlines signed the expanded codeshare agreement on the sidelines of the 81st IATA AGM in New Delhi in the presence of Air India CEO & Managing Director Campbell Wilson and Air Mauritius Chairman Kishore Beegoo.

MD & CEO Air India, Campbell Wilson and Chairman, Air Mauritius, Kishore Beegoo at the expanded codeshare agreement signing.

As part of the strengthened bilateral codeshare agreement, Air India and Air Mauritius will place their designator codes on 17 routes between India, Mauritius, Réunion, South Africa, and Madagascar.

With the enhanced codeshare partnership, Air India will place its ‘AI’ designator code on Air Mauritius flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa and Antananarivo in Madagascar, for Air India guests to seamlessly travel to these cities via Mauritius on a single ticket and baggage checked through to their final destination. Air India already codeshares on Air Mauritius flights between Mauritius and Mumbai, Delhi, and Réunion.

Air Mauritius currently places its ‘MK’ designator code on Air India flights between Mumbai and Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru, and Chennai. As part of the enhanced codeshare, Air Mauritius will place its ‘MK’ designator code on Air India flights between Mauritius and Mumbai.

All flights operated by Air India and Air Mauritius between the two countries will have each other’s designator codes, thereby multiplying flight options for customers of either carrier.