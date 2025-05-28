GBTA strengthen presence in Asia

SINGAPORE, 29 May 2025: The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is expanding its engagement with the business travel industry community in the Asia Pacific region with the creation of two new GBTA advisory boards in India and China.

The new boards were introduced on Tuesday during the GBTA APAC Conference 2025, held in partnership with the WERC Regional Summit at the Raffles City Convention Centre in Singapore.

(Photo credit: GBTA). GBTA APAC Conference hosted at the Raffles City Convention Centre.

These new advisory boards bring together regional professionals from leading organisations to provide strategic advisement, industry knowledge, and local market insights as GBTA continues to expand its footprint across APAC.

GBTA India board members

For GBTA India, Ajay Bhatt, Group Head of Corporate Services for Godrej Industries Group, will serve as Chairperson of the country’s 15-member Advisory Board, which includes the following:

Siva Sankar Ala, Director- Travel & Hospitality, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sri Arardhi, Co-Founder, Fast Collab Systems Pvt Ltd.

Rajan Bahadur, CEO, Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council of India THSC

Monica Bhatnagar, Assistant Project Officer, World Bank

Rajan Dua, Founder & Managing Director, Udaan India Private Limited

Dev Karvat, Founder & CEO, Asego

Amarnath Lal Das, India Travel Lead and Global Crisis and Compliance, Accenture Solutions PVT. LTD

Manian SGS, Associate Director, Mindsprint

Gaurav Shekhar Nagwekar, Head Travel Logistics & Corporate Service Administration, Reliance Industries

Jehangir Press, VP – Strategic Accounts Management Group & Commercial Director Qmin, Indian Hotel Company Limited

Sudha Prasad, Sr Manager – Compliance (Travel Industry), Mphasis Limited

Prasad Shriyan, Vice President – Corporate Travel, Thomas Cook

Santosh Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, Foresee Aviation

Sakshi Vij, Managing Director, Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

The 10-member Advisory Board for GBTA China comprises:

Jonathan Kao, Managing Director, North Asia, BCD Travel

Becky Cao, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, China, Langham Hospitality Group

Michael Du, Managing Director, CIBT

Lingyun Fan, APAC Travel Manager, General Motors

Anja Jia, General Manager of Client Success, Trip.Biz

Ibrahim Orhanli, General Manager, Eastern China, Turkish Airlines

Liping Si, Travel Operations Lead – APJ, ExxonMobil

Samuel Wang, Travel Manager, APAC, Adient

Yoyo Wang, Regional Senior Sourcing Manager of General Service, MGS Commercial APMEA, Mars

Sophie Xu, Global Procurement-Procurement Manager, BeiGene

The addition of these boards follows the successful formation of a GBTA Advisory Board in Australia earlier this year. GBTA has also added local staff based in Singapore, Australia and India to support members and partners better, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the APAC region.

“Our mission in APAC is to empower the business travel community through meaningful connections and tailored support and offerings,” said Catherine Logan, GBTA Regional Senior Vice President for EMEA and APAC. “By leveraging the insights of our advisory board members and fostering collaboration, we’re able to address the unique needs of the region, ensuring that APAC remains a dynamic hub for business travel.”

“India and China represent essential and growing markets for business travel with immense innovation potential,” said GBTA Regional Director for APAC Elle Ng-Darmawan. “Our regional initiatives, such as our APAC Conference, exemplify our commitment to dialogue and partnership in a region that plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry.”

The GBTA APAC Conference 2025, held from 27 to 28 May, enabled business travel professionals in the APAC region and beyond to network, gain insights from industry leaders, and participate in peer-to-peer learning.

For more information about the GBTA APAC Conference 2025, go to apacconference.gbta.org. To learn more about GBTA APAC, visit the regional website here