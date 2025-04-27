MSC unveils Explora Club

SINGAPORE, 28 April 2025: Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, has unveiled Explora Club — a new loyalty programme created to celebrate and reward guests.

Explora Club offers a five-level structure — Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond — with each level unveiling a curated collection of benefits, from priority access and bespoke events to personalised gifts and exclusive savings. With more journeys, Explora Club Members unlock an array of incremental privileges thoughtfully designed to enhance their time on and ashore.

Levels are determined by weighted nights at sea, multiplied by suite category, with additional points earned through Destination Experiences purchased pre-journey or on board and eligible onboard spending, including Ocean Wellness, exclusive culinary experiences and beverages, laundry, and purchases at The Journey boutique.

Explora Club benefits

Thoughtful Gifts & Surprises: An exclusive welcome gift, signature loyalty delight, birthday surprise (Silver onwards), and surprise ritual turndown service (Gold onwards).

Journey Experience Credit & Value Savings: Meaningful rewards and exclusive savings across Ocean Wellness, Destination Experiences and future journeys. Exclusive access to Explora Club Member offers (Classic onwards), savings at The Journey boutique, value savings on future journeys (Silver onwards), Journey Experience Credit for Ocean Wellness and Destination Experiences (Platinum onwards) and a complimentary week-long journey for two (Diamond).

Pre-Journey Privileges & Services: Priority access and dedicated assistance ensure a seamless and elegant experience. It features priority access to the new journey collections, a dedicated Explora Club Members area on explorajourneys.com (Classic onwards), priority assistance at the Explora Experience Centre (Silver onwards), private airport transfer, and a complimentary suite upgrade (Diamond).

Exclusive Events: An invitation to an exclusive cocktail party with ship leadership (Silver onwards), President Journey experience and complimentary culinary experience, Chef’s Kitchen, Anthology dinner or caviar tasting experience (Diamond).

Elevated Onboard Services: Personalised welcome from the General Manager (Silver onwards), complimentary laundry bag (Gold onwards), priority reservation for onboard services, behind-the-scenes tour to the bridge and engine room (Platinum onwards), private shopping experience outside of boutique opening hours (Diamond).

Explora Club invites guests to enrol and begin their reward journey. By July 2025, Members will have access to a personalised ‘My Explora’ area, where benefits and level status will be visible. Past journeys will also be recognised and factored into each member’s level.

Explora Journeys is on course to build a fleet of six luxury ships by 2028, setting a new standard in ocean travel defined by elegance, personalisation, and purpose. EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II are already sailing, with four additional ships joining the fleet between 2026 and 2028.