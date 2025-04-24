BANGKOK, 25 April 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts invites travellers to experience unparalleled luxury with its ‘Suite Heaven’ offer that delivers savings, complimentary hotel credit, and exclusive members-only benefits.

Incentives are available when booking premium rooms, suites, and villas at participating Centara hotels and resorts across Thailand, the Maldives, Japan, Vietnam, the Middle East, and beyond.

Guests who book until 31 December 2025 for stays until 31 March 2026 will enjoy 25% off the best available rates at participating Centara hotels and resorts worldwide, ensuring the ultimate comfort and style. Each stay includes a hotel credit worth 15% of the total paid booking, redeemable toward exquisite dining, drinks, and rejuvenating spa treatments.

CentaraThe1 members enjoy an extra 15% off plus triple points as an added privilege.

From the overwater villas of the Maldives to the dynamic cityscapes of Bangkok and Osaka, and the cultural wonders of Vietnam and the Middle East, ‘Suite Heaven’ offers the perfect opportunity to experience luxurious comfort in extraordinary destinations worldwide. Whether seeking a serene beachfront sanctuary, family fun by the sea, or an exciting urban retreat, Centara’s signature Thai-inspired hospitality and world-class service are at the heart of every stay.

For more details or to make reservations, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/suite-heaven

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 87 properties span all major Thai destinations, including the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.