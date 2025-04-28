CX introduces Hong Kong – Urumqi route

HONG KONG, 29 April 2025: Cathay Pacific celebrated the launch of a direct passenger service between Hong Kong and Urumqi on Monday, 28 April that expands the Cathay Group’s network in the Chinese Mainland to 20 destinations.

The new four-times-weekly return service connects the airline’s customers from Hong Kong and beyond with an important Belt and Road hub in Northwestern China, solidifying Hong Kong’s status as an international aviation hub.

A Xinjiang-style dance performance during the reception to celebrate the route launch.

At the launch event, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said: “In May last year, the Central Government expanded the multiple-entry Individual Visit Scheme (IVS) by adding eight new cities, including Urumqi. The launch of this new direct flight reflects our commitment to fulfilling the Central Government’s support and expectations for Hong Kong.

“Urumqi plays a vital role as a conduit. Beyond passenger services, we hope Cathay will help elevate the entire air cargo industry by leveraging this new gateway to establish a new cargo corridor. This will enable air freight from various global destinations to be transported through Hong Kong International Airport and distributed to different cities across the Chinese Mainland.

“With its proximity to Central Asia, Urumqi not only strengthens Hong Kong’s connectivity with the Chinese Mainland but also serves as a bridge to other continents, extending our reach to key destinations along the Belt and Road Initiative.”

Cathay Pacific’s CEO Ronald Lam noted: “With its vibrant blend of cultural experiences and stunning landscapes, Urumqi is the latest addition to our expanding Chinese Mainland network. We are excited to welcome customers onboard our flights to explore the unique offerings of Xinjiang’s capital.

“With services to Changzhou and Yiwu also being launched by HK Express in May, the Cathay Group will operate passenger services to a total of 22 destinations in the Chinese Mainland, providing more than 300 return flights per week during the summer peak. We remain committed to enhancing connectivity between Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and beyond by introducing more destinations and flight choices for our customers.”

Cathay Pacific’s direct flights between Hong Kong and Urumqi will be operated by the airline’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft, providing customers with business and economy cabins.

Flight schedules are as follows (all times local):

The Cathay Group is also expanding its global network with 15 new destinations announced for this year so far, including Hyderabad, Dallas, Urumqi, Rome, Munich and Brussels for Cathay Pacific, and Sendai, Nha Trang, Ishigaki, Komatsu, Changzhou, Yiwu, Cheongju, Daegu and Miyako (Shimojishima) for HK Express.

The Group’s extensive passenger network will exceed 100 destinations within the first half of 2025, providing customers with a smooth and seamless travel experience to destinations worldwide.