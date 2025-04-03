HK Express flies to Changzhou

HONG KONG, 4 April 2025: HK Express Airways will add another destination in the Chinese Mainland, serving direct flights between Hong Kong and Changzhou in Jiangsu Province, effective 23 May.

This new route marks HK Express’s fifth destination in the Chinese Mainland. The flight time from Hong Kong is just over two hours.

Three weekly flights to Changzhou Benniu International Airport (CZX) are scheduled every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

To celebrate the opening of this new route is extending its limited-time promotion for all destinations in the Chinese Mainland, with one-way fares starting as low as HK$88. The fare is bookable on the HK Express website or mobile app until 2345 on 7 April 2025.

Travel periods are as follows:

Beijing/Ningbo/Sanya: 14 April – 25 October 2025

Changzhou: 23 May – 25 October 2025

Yiwu: 29 May – 25 October 2025

Changzhou attractions

Nestled in southern Jiangsu, China, Changzhou blends economic vitality with cultural richness, boasting over 3,000 years of Jiangnan heritage. Explore the revered Tianning Temple, home to the majestic Tianning Pagoda, or cruise along Qingguo Lane, where ancient canals whisper tales of the past. Thrill-seekers will love the China Dinosaur Park, an immersive theme park filled with prehistoric wonders. Local specialities for foodies include Silver Silk Noodles, steamed crab dumplings, and shrimp cakes (also known as copper drum cakes).

Changzhou is a prefecture-level city in southern Jiangsu, China. It was previously known as Yanling, Lanling, and Jinling. Located on the Yangtze River’s south bank, Changzhou borders Nanjing’s provincial capital to the west, Zhenjiang to the northwest, Wuxi to the east, and the province of Zhejiang to the south.

(Source: Wikipedia)