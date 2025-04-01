Southeast Asia lures superyachts to its shores

PHUKET, 2 April 2025: Superyacht cruising in Asia has enormous growth potential, which could ultimately see it join the top two superyacht regions, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

Now considered the ‘third superyacht region’, Asia is fast catching up to deliver exotic cruising experiences with high-standard marinas.

Photo credit: Asia Pacific Superyachts. Nestled at the southernmost tip of Phuket island is the new ONE°15 Marina Panwa Phuket.

Thailand, the Andaman Islands (India), Malaysia, and the Maldives, along with Singapore, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia (Bali and Raja Ampat), are among the most sought-after destinations. Southeast Asia is undoubtedly becoming an even more attractive yachting destination. There are so many different cultures and cuisines to experience that there is much left to discover even when staying several months.

Unlike the superyacht playgrounds of summer Med cruising and the Caribbean in the winter, Southeast Asia’s sailing season is year-round, and more yachts are also coming eastward to lengthen the charter season and enjoy the balminess and friendly culture of the region.

Facilities are improving across Asia with new marinas and a growing skilled labour force. The easing of regulations in countries like Thailand also makes sailing smoother. Phuket is now a prime destination for yachts, and new marinas are in the pipeline.

Nestled strategically at the southernmost tip of Phuket island is the new ONE°15 Marina Panwa Phuket, the nearest departure point to the Phi Phi Islands.

“The new Phuket Marina Development is set to transform the Cape Panwa Peninsular at Ao Markham and the deep seaport”, reports Asia Pacific Superyachts co-founder Gordon Fernandes. “The Marina project will feature 171 berths for superyachts up to 200 feet and 25 hard-stand spaces with 80 dry-stack storage. The integrated marina club is a nautical lifestyle resort, equipped with yacht chartering, spa & wellness area and hotel facilities.”

Bali’s Port of Benoa is undergoing a major revamp. It will have a brand-new full-service superyacht marina that can accommodate 180 wet berths, including more than 50 superyachts up to 90 metres in length. The marina will have a modern yacht service area equipped with a travel lift capable of handling up to 200 tons and a high-quality fueling station.

Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia Captain Thomas Taatjes enthuses: “The new marina will attract even more global yachting enthusiasts wanting to explore Indonesia’s natural beauty in the biggest archipelago in the world.”

Amenities will include a prestigious yacht club, modern yacht service, luxury hospitality options and commercial areas with extensive retail, offices, entertainment and dining outlets.

The Maldives will mark a new era by introducing the first superyacht marina and fully integrated resort in the Maldives.

“Housing 120 berths, Atoll Estates’ new Zamani Islands will be an exclusive resort destination with the Maldives Zamani Islands Superyacht Marina in the Maldives.

Asia Pacific Superyachts Maldives Director & General Manager Mohamed Hameed commented:, “This cutting-edge project aims at transforming the superyacht experience into an exceptionally luxurious convenience. The project will encompass eight islands extending 5 kilometres into a natural lagoon, offering the country’s first Yacht Club and a 60,000 sqm Superyacht Marina.”

Sri Lanka’s new Colombo City Marina is designed to become the country’s new luxury maritime destination, housing as many as 250 mid-sized vessels alongside hotels, gourmet dining, retail outlets, entertainment centres, and recreational areas, according to Asia Pacific Superyachts Sri Lanka director Priyantha Perera. “The Marina will offer berthing space of 243 capacity for mid-to-large-size yachts and full-service facilities, including crew amenities, provisioning, maintenance and access to a yacht club.”

For more information, visit www.asia-pacific-superyachts.com.