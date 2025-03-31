Edelweiss welcomes its first Airbus A350

ZURICH, 1 April 2025: Edelweiss, Switzerland’s leisure travel airline, has officially presented its first Airbus A350 at a ceremony held in an aircraft hangar at Zurich Airport on Thursday 27 March 2025.

The first of six long-haul aircraft was welcomed and named ‘Piz Bernina’. Guests, including all past and present CEOs, attended the event, which included a viewing of the interior of the new Airbus A350 for the first time.

Photo credit: Edelweiss. Unveiling of Switzerland’s first A350.

The A350 has 246 seats in economy class, 63 in economy Max and 30 in business class.

First passengers to fly in April

The first commercial flight of the Airbus A350 is scheduled for 1 April 2025. Initially, the aircraft will be deployed on short- and medium-haul routes to enable crew members to familiarise themselves with the new aircraft type. The first flight will be from Zurich to Tenerife. Other destinations in the first few months include Faro, Ibiza, Heraklion, Palma de Mallorca and Antalya

The Airbus A350 is scheduled to be deployed on long-haul flights starting in mid-May 2025, with flights to Las Vegas.

Edelweiss is a sister company of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and a member of the Lufthansa Group.

SWISS A350 orders

SWISS will receive five new Airbus A350-900 aircraft from 2027 onwards, in addition to the five already on order. The new SWISS Airbus A350 fleet will be gradually delivered—complete with the new ‘SWISS Senses’ cabin interior—between summer 2025 and the end of 2031.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is to take delivery of more new long-haul aircraft. In addition to the five Airbus A350-900s which are already on order, the airline is to receive five more of the advanced long-haul twinjet, as part of an overall investment by the Lufthansa Group.

“Our new Airbus A350s will make our fleet even more modern,” said SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger. “This is a major investment and a vital one to ensure we continue meeting our customers’ high expectations. With these advanced twinjets and their innovative cabins, we’re bringing our long-haul aircraft fleet up to a new level of modernity, sustainability and inflight comfort for our guests.”

SWISS’s first Airbus A350-900 will be delivered in the summer of 2025, with nine more aircraft following gradually between then and the end of 2031. Over the next few months, SWISS will finalise which routes its new Airbus A350s will serve.