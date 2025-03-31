AirAsia wings its way to Hai Phong

BANGKOK, 1 April 2025: Thai AirAsia continues expanding its network in Vietnam by launching a new direct route from Bangkok Don Mueang (DMK) to the city of Hai Phong, the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Halong Bay.

The service will commence on 16 July 2025, with four weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The airline uses an A320 with 180 seats on the route.

Flight schedule

FD670 departs Bangkok Don Mueang (DMK) at 1030 and arrives at Hai Phong (HPH) at 1230.

FD671 departs Hai Phong (HPH) at 1300 and arrives at Bangkok Don Mueang (DMK) at 1455.

Promotional fares start from only THB1,790 one-way, bookable 6 April 2025, for travel between 16 July and 24 October 2025. Tickets are available exclusively via AirAsia MOVE and airasia.com.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “Thai AirAsia will be the only airline offering direct flights between Bangkok and Hai Phong, further solidifying our position as the airline with the most direct routes to Vietnam. With this addition, we now connect Bangkok to six Vietnamese cities. Based on the strong demand for our existing Vietnam routes, which saw an average load factor of 90% in the first two months of 2025, we expect a fantastic response from travellers for this new route as well,” Santisuk added.

Located in northern Vietnam, Hai Phong is a dynamic coastal city known for its cool climate, local food scene, and easy access to the world-famous Halong Bay — just a 50-minute drive from the airport.

Thai AirAsia currently operates direct flights from Bangkok to six cities in Vietnam, comprising Hanoi (21 flights per week), Ho Chi Minh City (21 flights per week), Danang (21 flights per week), Nha Trang (seven flights pe week), Phu Quoc (seven flights per week), and Hai Phong (four flights per week).