Singapore spruces up cruise terminal

SINGAPORE, 17 April 2025: Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) will undergo its most extensive upgrade since the terminal opened in 2012, costing an estimated SGD40 million.

The project will include a new check-in area for cruise passengers, updated amenities, and a more extensive ground transport area (GTA) with more bus parking bays and ride-hailing lots.

Artist’s impression of the completed Ground Transport Area.

SATS-Creuers Cruise Services Pte Ltd (SATS-Creuers), the current terminal operator, will spearhead the nine-month upgrade starting this month.

Given the significant investment, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has extended SATS-Creuers’ operator agreement for MBCCS for eight years, with the option to extend for another two years. The extension, which could potentially run from May 2027 until March 2037, was formalised when both parties signed a revised management and operator agreement on 18 December 2024.

The refurbished cruise centre, with upgrades costing approximately SGD40 million, will be better equipped to handle an increased passenger volume and facilitate dual ship calls associated with the trend of larger cruise ships. MBCCS’ capacity is anticipated to grow from 6,800 to 11,700 passengers following the upgrade.

The enhancements will focus on improving passenger experience, with additional lounge facilities, larger seating areas for embarkation and disembarkation and check-in stations that can accommodate two larger cruise ships concurrently.

The vacant land in front of MBCCS, which will be converted into a ground transport area, will significantly improve passenger access to and from the terminal.

Traffic accessibility will also be enhanced with the widening of a part of Marina Coastal Drive. The new GTA will increase the number of coach bays and more than double the number of ride-hailing lots.

This, in turn, will increase the number of pick-up and drop-off points for buses and passengers, enhancing ground transportation accessibility at MBCCS.

Additionally, a portion of the current GTA will be transformed into a new check-in area, providing each cruise ship berthed at MBCCS with a dedicated check-in area for embarking passengers during dual ship calls. Upgrades will be carried out in phases to ensure minimal disruption and the cruise centre will continue to operate on ship call days.

SATS-Creuers, a joint venture between SATS and Creuers del Port de Barcelona S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Ports Holding (GPH), began operating MBCCS on 21 May 2012, leveraging SATS’ extensive experience in airport ground services. Since then, MBCCS, which is designed to accommodate large ships and high passenger volumes, has handled more than 8 million passengers from over 2,000 ship calls, strengthening Singapore’s position as a regional cruise hub and a gateway to the region.