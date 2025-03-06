IHG names regional VP Development

SINGAPORE, 7 March 2025: IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced on Wednesday that Bryan Chan has been appointed as its new Vice President of development for Southeast Asia and Korea.

He will oversee the strategic expansion of IHG’s brands across the region, build and strengthen stakeholder relationships, and lead a team of highly experienced developers based in the market.

Having joined IHG more than 10 years ago, Chan has worked in various increased leadership roles, moving from manager to senior director, and worked across many markets, including Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam. He has worked in IHG’s Windsor headquarters for a year on large-scale complex projects, including the landmark Novum partnership in Germany.

IHG has 137 opened hotels and 86 hotels in the pipeline* across South East Asia and Korea across 11 brands. It plans to introduce new brands, including Garner, IHG’s midscale conversion brand, to key markets in the next few years.