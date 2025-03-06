MITEC wins ASEAN award

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 March 2025: The Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) has won recognition as the recipient of Asia’s Premier Trade & Exhibition Hub Award 2025 in the MICE Category at the prestigious ASEAN Food & Travel Awards 2025.

The ceremony took place on 27 February at the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, where industry leaders across the region gathered to honour outstanding contributions in the food, travel, and MICE industries.

The ASEAN Food & Travel Awards 2025 celebrate organisations demonstrating innovation, leadership, and exceptional service and setting new benchmarks for excellence in their respective fields.

Receiving the award on behalf of MITEC, Chief Executive Officer. Mala Dorasamy commented: “Recognition reflects our team’s relentless dedication to positioning MITEC as the venue of choice and the gateway to Southeast Asia for international trade and exhibitions.”