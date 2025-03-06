Lufthansa: Seamless travel flights and train

BERLIN 7 March 2025: Taking the train to catch a flight should be easier now that bookings with Lufthansa Express Rail include the City Ticket from Deutsche Bahn (DB).

Customers can also use the local public transport services on their journey. Lufthansa boarding passes are also valid for journeys by bus, tram, underground, and S-Bahn to and from the Express Rail station.

All Lufthansa Express Rail destinations except Siegburg and Basel will receive the upgrade. Customers can use local public transport in 26 German cities before and after their airline journey. The City Ticket is valid once per direction on the day of validity for the journey to the Express Rail station or from there to the journey’s destination.

Demand for Lufthansa Express Rail has risen steadily in recent years. In 2024 alone, around 500,000 passengers used the service to arrive and depart at Frankfurt Airport. Lufthansa and DB further enhance their intermodal offering by integrating the City Ticket.

Lufthansa Express Rail is part of a cooperation between Lufthansa and DB that has been going on for over 20 years. With just one booking step, customers can purchase a combined ticket for train and flight and use it to conveniently use the train as a feeder to Frankfurt Airport from 26 German cities. This means that more than twice as many cities in Germany are connected by Lufthansa Express Rail than Lufthansa currently connects by plane. DB and Lufthansa offer over 240 ICE connections daily with a Lufthansa flight number (codeshare number).

Lufthansa Express Rail is a service designed to seamlessly integrate train and air travel, primarily focusing on connections to and from Frankfurt Airport (FRA). Here’s a breakdown of how it works for travellers:

Key Features and Benefits

Combined Booking: Lufthansa allows travellers to book their train and flight tickets together in a single transaction, simplifying the travel process.

Integrated Travel: The service provides a smooth transition between train and plane, with optimised transfer times at Frankfurt Airport.

Transfer Guarantee: A significant advantage is the transfer guarantee. If either the train or flight is delayed, Lufthansa will rebook passengers onto the next available connection.

Check-in Convenience: Travellers can check in for both their train and flight online or via mobile, starting 30 hours before their flight departs and up to 15 minutes before their train departs.

Boarding Pass as Ticket: The Lufthansa boarding pass is also the train ticket.

