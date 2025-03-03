IATA: Strong January passenger demand

SINGAPORE, 4 March 2025: IATA has tracked a notable acceleration in global passenger demand this January, with a robust performance by carriers based in the Asia-Pacific region.

Highlights were released last week by the International Air Transport Association in its airline traffic data for January 2025.

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 10% compared to January 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was up 7.1% year-on-year. The January load factor was 82.1% (+2.2 ppt compared to January 2024), an all-time high for January.

International demand rose 12.4% compared to January 2024. Capacity was up 8.7% year-on-year, and the load factor was 82.6% (+2.7 ppt compared to January 2024), an all-time high for January.

Domestic demand rose 6.1% compared to January 2024. Capacity was up 4.5% year-on-year. The load factor was 81.2% (+1.2 ppt compared to January 2024), an all-time high for January.

“We’ve seen a notable acceleration in demand this January, with a particularly strong performance by carriers based in the Asia-Pacific region. The record high load factors accompanying this strong demand are yet another reminder of the persistent supply chain issues in the aerospace sector,” said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

“The strong growth in demand aligns with the results of our latest passenger survey (November 2024) in which 94% of travellers indicated that they planned to travel as much or more in the coming 12 months than they did in the past year. Airlines are doing a good job of accommodating growing demand amid fleet and infrastructure constraints, with satisfaction levels above 95% and nearly 80% of travellers agreeing that air travel is good value for money. Choice is an important component of this satisfaction. Some 70% prefer to pay the lowest fare and customise the additional services they need. It is important for regulators to clearly understand that most travellers do not want to pay automatically for services they don’t need,” said Walsh.

Regional Breakdown – International Passenger Markets

All regions showed growth for international passenger markets in January 2025 compared to January 2024, with Asia-Pacific demand particularly strong. All markets except Europe and North America showed a strong acceleration in January compared to December 2024. Load factors rose year-on-year in all markets except Latin America.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 21.8% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 16.5% year-on-year, and the load factor was 86.7% (+3.8 ppt compared to January 2024). Traffic from Northeast Asia was particularly strong.

European carriers had an 8.6% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 6.2% year-on-year, and the load factor was 79.2% (+1.8 ppt compared to January 2024).

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 9.6% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 4.4% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.8% (+4.0 ppt compared to January 2024). Results in this region have been underpinned by a gradual return of Israel traffic and the strong performance of the Gulf carriers.

North American carriers saw a 3.8% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 0.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.8% (+2.6 ppt compared to January 2024).

Latin American airlines saw a 12.9% year-on-year increase in demand, and capacity climbed 15.5% year-on-year. The load factor was 84.3% (-1.9 ppt compared to January 2024).

African airlines saw a 14.9% year-on-year increase in demand, and capacity was up 11.2% year-on-year. The load factor rose to 75.9% (+2.4 ppt compared to January 2024).