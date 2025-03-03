Etihad and Air Europa explore partnerships

ABU DHABI, UAE, 4 March 2025: Etihad Airways and Spanish-based carrier Air Europa are discussing details of a strategic partnership deal to enhance commercial and operational ties.

Etihad will increase its flights to Air Europa’s Madrid hub to twice daily from the summer of 2025, providing access between Abu Dhabi and Spain.

Photo credit: Etihad.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: ” We are in discussions to establish a strategic partnership covering a range of activities, including deepening our codeshare and frequent flyer programme, enabling both airlines to expand into new frontiers, and a potential wet lease operation with an Air Europa aircraft between Madrid and Abu Dhabi.”

Etihad and Air Europa already have a partnership that includes bilateral codesharing and allows members of their frequent flyer programmes to earn and redeem miles on each other’s flights. The enhanced collaboration would further solidify Air Europa’s footprint in the Middle East and Asia, leveraging Etihad’s Abu Dhabi hub to unlock greater connectivity for customers.

A380 flies to Toronto this summer

Meanwhile, the airline has confirmed its A380 will serve the Abu Dhabi – Toronto route during the summer of 2025.

The double-decker will start flying between Zayed Abu Dhabi International (AUH) and Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) on 24 June 2025, a busy summer travel period.

To celebrate the A380 flights, Etihad is launching a sale until 5 March, with special themed one-way fares to Abu Dhabi in economy starting at CAD880 and in business class from CAD2,380. Return fares start at CAD1,380 in economy and CAD3,380 in business class for travel between 24 June and 8 December 2025.