Resort World Cruises revives iconic brands

SINGAPORE, 27 February 2025: Resorts World Cruises confirms the return of two of Asia’s iconic cruise brands – StarCruises (a refreshed version of the previous Star Cruises brand) and Dream Cruises.

The Resorts World Cruises brand, which was used to restart cruising in Asia after the Covid pandemic, will return to its roots that span three decades.

The brand transition period will take approximately three months, with the renewed ambition to reinforce StarCruises and Dream Cruises as pioneers of the Asian and global cruising industry.

Launched in June 2022, Resorts World Cruises has welcomed close to 2 million passengers, setting the foundation for the next transformative steps.

In a press statement released Wednesday, the group outlined the fleet’s transition under both iconic brands.

The Resorts World One cruise ship will be renamed Star Navigator, joining Star Voyager under the StarCruises brand banner.

Genting Dream will continue to sail under the Dream Cruises brand.

StarCruises brand represents:

Mid-sized ships (2,000 passengers) for a more intimate and accessible voyage.

Short port-intensive itineraries for domestic and fly-cruise passengers.

Star Navigator will begin four-night sailings from Singapore on 7 March 2025 to Krabi and Penang before being deployed to Taiwan for an exclusive eight-month operational period starting 28 March.

During the eight-month sailing schedule, she will offer diverse itineraries that connect Taiwan’s scenic coastlines with various destinations in Japan and South Korea.

Star Voyager will set sail on 26 March 2025 from multiple seasonal homeports in Singapore, Jakarta, Melaka, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh.

Dream Cruises represents:

A sophisticated luxury onboard experience.

Spacious ships catering for up to 3,000 passengers.

Vibrant onboard entertainment, world-class dining and themed experiences.

Luxury fly-cruise itineraries.

Genting Dream, the flagship of Dream Cruises, will homeport in Singapore year-round, offering itineraries to Malaysia and Thailand for travellers who seek a seamless combination of a Singapore city stay and a cruise escape to the region.