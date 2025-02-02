Resorts World Cruises expands fleet

SINGAPORE, 3 February 2025: Resorts World Cruises’ newest ship, the 1,800-passenger Star Scorpio, is undergoing a USD50 million renovation and upgrade in Singapore before it enters services sailing Southeast Asian cruises starting 26 March 2025.

Star Scorpio will homeport in Singapore for a series of voyages until 21 July 2025. It will sail to popular destinations, such as Jakarta and Medan in Indonesia, Melaka and Pulau Redang in Malaysia, Bangkok and Ko Samui in Thailand and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Photo credit: Resorts World Cruises. Digital image of Star Scorpio.

Star Scorpio previously sailed under the P&O flag as the Pacific Explorer and is now the third Resorts World Cruises fleet ship.

“We are pleased to introduce Star Scorpio as the third cruise ship for our fleet and to kick start her maiden deployment in Singapore, offering Indonesians, Thais, Malaysians and Vietnamese round-trip cruises from their ports during their peak holiday periods without the need to fly to another country”, said Resorts World Cruises President Michael Goh.

Bookings for Star Scorpio’s cruise itineraries opened in January 2025.

With departures from Jakarta, Bangkok, Melaka and Ho Chi Minh City all sailing into Singapore, Star Scorpio will berth at the Singapore Cruise Center (SCC), which is connected to the HarborFront MRT and VivoCity Mall. As such, passengers can easily commute and explore the city using Singapore’s mass transit system.

However, Cruise news specialists are suggesting there could be yet another name change for the ship as reliable industry sources posted on Facebook saying it would be renamed Star Voyager when it completes the USD50 million refit. Resorts World Cruises has yet to confirm the renaming, but it is expected to be celebrated ahead of the maiden sailings on 26 March to Melaka in Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia.