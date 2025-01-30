SINGAPORE, 31 January 2025: Emirates has launched a new offer for travellers planning to visit Dubai, including those from Singapore. Emirates flies four daily flights from Singapore to Dubai.

Until 9 February, travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class to Dubai can enjoy a complimentary stay at five-star hotel JW Marriott Marquis. Customers travelling in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay at the five-star hotel Crowne Plaza Dubai Deira.

Photo credit: Emirates. Dubai

This offer is valid for all return tickets to Dubai for travel dates between 22 February and 29 March. Tickets are bookable on emirates.com or the Emirates contact centre, retail and ticketing offices or travel agencies.

Dubai attractions

Travellers can enjoy unforgettable moments and diverse experiences in Dubai with its rich heritage landmarks, sun-kissed beaches, iconic sights of Downtown Dubai, and thrilling desert adventures.

Some of the key activities to experience in Dubai :