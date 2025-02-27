HBX drives Turkish Airlines Holidays

SINGAPORE, 28 February 2025: HBX Group, an independent B2B travel technology marketplace, and PerfectStay, a travel company specialising in travel packaging technology, announce the strategic partnership with Turkish Airlines that has curated the launch of Turkish Airlines Holidays.

Turkish Airlines passengers will now have access to HBX Group’s extensive global inventory of hotels, experiences, and transfers, powered by PerfectStay’s dynamic packaging technology, allowing travellers to conveniently book customised travel packages tailored to their preferences.

Passengers will have the best price guaranteed and bundled package benefits for holiday packages in over 60 countries and 200 destinations, including tailor-made holiday and tour programmes.

With Turkish Airlines being one of the largest and most influential airlines in the world, covering the largest global network of international flights, this collaboration is a significant milestone in the HBX Group’s strategic focus on airlines and loyalty programmes, a key segment that accounted for 13% of total transaction value (TTV) of HBX Group’s accommodation segment in 2024. Turkish Airlines Holidays also will announce its entry into the US market in the coming months.

HBX Group’s Nicolas Huss said: “Today’s travellers expect a seamless and connected booking experience. With this in mind, we are proud to embark on this strategic partnership with Turkish Airlines to launch Turkish Airlines Holidays. Through this collaboration, passengers can now enhance their journeys by combining flights with our extensive global inventory of accommodations, transfers and experiences, powered by PerfectStay’s advanced packaging technology, to create the ideal getaway. As a company dedicated to connecting global travel, we are thrilled about this opportunity and eager to shape the future of travel together.”

Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Officer Bilal Ekşi added: “We are excited to launch Turkish Airlines Holidays globally. Offering the convenience of booking an entire trip on a single platform, Turkish Airlines Holidays will redefine how travellers plan and experience their holidays.”