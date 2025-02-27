Codeshare fares open for Lufthansa Group airlines

ROME, 28 February 2025: Italian-based ITA Airways announces the launch of ticket sales for codeshare flights with five airlines from the Lufthansa Group: Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Air Dolomiti, for travel starting 30 March.

With these codeshare agreements, passengers can book a single ticket, check in at the departure airport, and collect their baggage at their final destination.

ITA Airways passengers will enjoy greater choice and flexibility, with access to over 100 new connections starting from the upcoming summer season.

“The codeshare agreements with the Lufthansa Group airlines represent a key step towards a major increase in connectivity for our passengers, who will benefit from connections to more than a hundred new destinations,” said ITA Airways CEO and General Manager Joerg Eberhart. “This collaboration will not only enhance our customers’ travel experience but also mark the beginning of a phase of strategic synergies to strengthen our market position”.

Likewise, Lufthansa Group customers can easily reach destinations served by ITA Airways’ extensive network, including Italy’s most sought-after tourist locations, such as Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria, and Apulia. They will have access to both domestic destinations (such as Brindisi, Florence, Milan Linate, Palermo, Turin, and Venice) and international destinations, including Tirana, Sofia, Malta, and Athens, via ITA Airways’ hubs in Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate.

ITA Airways passengers will be able to fly under the AZ code on Lufthansa-operated flights from Frankfurt and Munich to several cities in Italy (Verona, Cagliari, Olbia, Bologna, Catania, Milan Linate and Malpensa, Rome, Naples, Venice, Florence, and Turin), in Germany (Hamburg, Berlin, Hanover, Düsseldorf, Dresden, and Bremen), and selected international destinations (Prague, Dublin and Krakow).

Through the partnership with SWISS, ITA Airways passengers will have access from Zurich to the major Italian cities (Rome, Florence, Bologna, Milan, Venice, and Naples) as well as multiple international destinations within the Swiss carrier’s network, such as Warsaw, Copenhagen, and Stockholm.

The agreement with Austrian Airlines will allow ITA Airways customers to reach destinations served by the Austrian airline from Vienna, both in Italy (Rome, Cagliari, Naples, Palermo, Bari, Milan Malpensa, and Florence) and across Europe, including Innsbruck, Warsaw, Podgorica, Chișinău, and Varna.

Additionally, with Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways passengers can travel from Brussels to several Italian destinations (Milan Malpensa, Venice, Bologna). Air Dolomiti will offer numerous connections to within Italty (Venice, Florence, Turin, Milan Linate and Malpensa, Verona, Bologna, Cagliari) from Munich and Frankfurt, as well as one international route to Krakow.

In addition to the convenience of a single ticket, allowing check-in at the departure airport and baggage collection at the final destination, members of ITA Airways’ loyalty program, Volare, will be able to earn and redeem points on flights operated by Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines.

Moreover, an exclusive commercial offer will enable them to earn extra points on their flights between 1 March and 15 April 2025. Similarly, the 36 million members of Miles & More, Lufthansa Group’s frequent flyer programme, can earn and redeem points on all ITA Airways flights.

These new commercial agreements, along with the partnership between Volare and Miles & More, mark the first major synergies between the Italian carrier and Lufthansa Group, following the completion of the transaction that officially brought ITA Airways into the German Group.