Resorts World One homeports in Mumbai

MUMBAI, 22 January 2025: Resorts World Cruises will deploy its Resorts World One cruise ship to India, home porting in Mumbai from 5 March until 1 June 2025.

From Mumbai on the western coast of India, World One will sail three weekly roundtrip cruises from the city’s soon-to-be-completed Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at the Ballard Pier Extension (BPX) berth in Mumbai Port.

Sailings from Mumbai

Resorts World One will depart the Mumbai International Cruise. Terminal for roundtrip cruise itineraries three times weekly.

Two-night Weekend High Seas Cruise departing on Fridays;

Two-night Goa Cruise departing on Wednesdays.

Three-night Lakshadweep Cruise to Agatti Island departing on Sundays;

“In support of the recently announced “Cruise Bharat Mission” by the Indian Government and the new world-class Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, we are excited to boost further India’s cruise tourism sector and bring the Resorts World One cruise ship to our homeport in Mumbai,” said Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.

Lakshadweep highlights

The three-night Lakshadweep Cruise departs on Sundays at 2100, which allows guests to join the cruise after working hours and is more convenient for passengers flying from other Indian cities. Upon departure, passengers can enjoy a full day on the high seas on Monday, relaxing and discovering onboard activities and facilities. On Tuesday sunrise, the ship will have arrived at the pristine coral atoll of Agatti Island, a hidden gem part of the picturesque Lakshadweep archipelago.

On the island, passengers can take part in many activities, such as glass bottom boat tours, snorkelling, scuba diving and other water sports; relax and walk along the 7 km beach, enjoy the local seafood or shop for local unique souvenirs. Passengers will return to Mumbai on Wednesday at 1600.

Bookings for all three sailings open on 3 February 2025.