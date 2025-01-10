10 top trends in Sabre’s 2025 survey

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2025: What matters to travellers when planning their leisure trips in 2025? And, what insights can the travel industry gain?

Sabre, a travel technology innovator, surveyed its global team members for the second consecutive year to identify the top trends shaping how we will travel this year.

1. Multi-tripping: Most survey respondents plan to take at least two vacations, and a significant proportion plan four or more leisure trips.

2. Travelers from Asia Pacific are leading the way in 2025 travel plans, with a 34% increase in bookings for the year.

3. Baby Boomers are most likely to increase their travel budget.

4. Travelers are increasingly looking for outdoor adventures;

5. Food is a key part of 2025 trips for many survey respondents.

6. Airline quality is most important to younger travellers.

7. Booking ease is a key consideration for survey respondents.

8. Most travellers plan by booking their trips at least three months in advance.

9. Travellers are taking trips with extended family to spend quality time together.

10. When informed about their potential carbon footprint, sustainability becomes a more significant factor for travellers.

Overall, the survey indicates that travellers are embracing more journeys, allocating bigger budgets, and approaching the rest of 2025 with increased confidence; the focus on meaningful experiences, quality family time, and sustainability continues to grow.

Travel is an important priority, and delivering on these expectations requires intelligent, open, modular, and scalable technology to anticipate and respond to evolving trends. By embracing the right tools, the industry can provide the tailored, seamless experiences travellers seek — ensuring their trips are as fulfilling and memorable as possible – for 2025 and the years ahead.

*Sabre’s traveller sentiment survey was conducted online with responses from 220 global Sabre team members of various age groups. Additional insights from Sabre shopping and booking data taken from January to September 2024 for 2025 bookings.