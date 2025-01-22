Vietjet links HCMC to two Indian cities

HO CHI MINH CITY, 23 January 2025: Expanding its flight network connecting Vietnam and India, a country of 1.4 billion people, Vietjet has opened sales for two new routes to Bengaluru and Hyderabad since Wednesday.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

Ho Chi Minh City – Hyderabad

Flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Hyderabad will start on 18 March 2025, with two flights per week on Tuesday and Saturday using an A321.

Flight VJ1803 departs Ho Chi Minh City SGH) at 1940 and arrives in Hyderabad (HYD) at 2230.

Flight VJ1804 departs Hyderabad at 2330 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0535 (plus a day).

Ho Chi Minh City – Bengaluru

Flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Bengaluru, India, commence on 19 March 2025. There will be three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday using an A321.

Flight VJ1801 departs Ho Chi Minh City (SGN at 1910 and arrives in Bengaluru (BLR) at 2230.

Flight VJ1802 departs Bengaluru (BLR) at 2310 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0600 plus a day.

Bengaluru is credited with being one of the largest and fastest-growing cities in India. The capital of Karnataka state is known as a leading technology hub and the “Silicon Valley of India”.

Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state in India, is known as the “City of Pearls.” Additionally, Indian residents and tourists visiting India can fly directly on Vietjet to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s commercial capital.

These two new routes will increase the number of routes between Vietnam and India to 10, connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang with major Indian cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.

To celebrate the two new routes, Vietjet has launched a sales promotion until 30 January that pegs its lowest fares at VND VND Zero (pay only the fees and surcharges). The deal is available for all flights between Vietnam and Indian destinations.

Promotional tickets are available on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. Travel is open from 10 February 2025 to 30 September 2025 (17 and 18 March are starting dates for travel to Hyderabad and Bengaluru).