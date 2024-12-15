Spa rounds off Fusion Resort opening

SINGAPORE, 16 December 2024: Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang has now fully opened by introducing the new flagship Maia Spa, one of the largest of its kind in Vietnam, boasting specialised facilities, including a heated indoor pool, a fully equipped fitness centre and a dedicated yoga studio.

The property has appointed Mario Mendis as its general manager, a seasoned international hotelier with a wealth of expertise spanning more than 25 years managing properties in Australia, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Bermuda, Thailand, and Vietnam. Most recently, he served as general manager of the Sofitel Saigon Plaza.

Set against the backdrop of Non Nuoc Beach, Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang features 85 private villas ranging from one to five bedrooms and a 157-room tower, which includes 29 rooms with private sky pools.

The resort is located between Danang, the gateway city to beach resorts in central Vietnam and the UNESCO World Heritage town of Hoi An, just 15km from Danang International Airport. The property is close to two golf courses and the popular attractions of Marble Mountains and Ba Na Hills, making it a retreat for leisure travellers and wellness enthusiasts.