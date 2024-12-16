Air India Express adds Mangalore – Singapore route

DELHI, 17 December 2024: Air India Express confirms it will launch a twice-weekly service between Mangalore, India and Singapore in mid-January 2025, making it the first flight from Mangalore to a Southeast Asian destination.

Online timetable information schedules a twice-weekly flight on Tuesday and Friday using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The first flight will take off on 21 January 2025, departing Mangalow for Singapore.

Photo credit: Air India Express.

Bookings on the airline’s website opened this week.

Flight schedule

Flight IX862 departs Mangalore (IXE) at 0555 and arrives in Singapore (SIN) at 1325. (Tuesday and Friday).

Flight IX861 departs Singapore (SIN) at 1425 and arrives in Mangalore (IXE) at 1655.

Flight time between Mangalore and Singapore is five hours.

Mangalore, a coastal city in Karnataka, India, offers tourist attractions catering to various interests — temples, heritage and beaches. There is a growing demand for air travel between Mangalore and Singapore, driven by business, tourism, and the large Indian diaspora in Singapore. Airlines have previously attempted to operate this route but discontinued services due to low passenger demand, which will remain a challenge for Air India Express.

Three Indian airlines serve Mangalore Airport — Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express. They serve domestic routes and flights to gateway cities in the Middle East, such as Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Muscat. Singapore is the first destination in Asia to be served out of Mangalore Airport.