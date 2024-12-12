KUCHING, Sarawak, 13 December 2024: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) hosted over 150 media personnel last week from across Sarawak, Peninsula Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Taiwan, and France for its Media Night 2024 celebration.

Themed ‘The Soul of Sarawak, the event was held at the Imperial Hotel, Kuching, to celebrate the invaluable role of media in showcasing Sarawak’s unique offerings to the world.

Showcase of Sarawak culture

The theme “The Soul of Sarawak” encapsulated the essence of Sarawak’s Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals (CANFF) pillars, which continue to shape the state’s narrative as a leading tourism destination. Guests were treated to a showcase of Sarawak’s culture, including traditional performances, Sarawakian cuisine, and a heartfelt programme celebrating the collaborative spirit of media and tourism.

Impressive PR value leap

In her welcome address, Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor expressed appreciation for the media’s unwavering support in promoting Sarawak throughout 2024.

“Our media outreach garnered 533 million eyeballs, over 210 million impressions, and an incredible MYR91 million in PR value — an impressive leap from 2023, when we achieved 313 million eyeballs, 92.2 million impressions, and MYR39 million in PR value. These numbers speak volumes about what we can achieve together— a testament to our shared vision and commitment. We are deeply grateful for your partnership and your willingness to go above and beyond in your craft.,” said Puan Sharzede.

Tourist arrivals soar in 2024

2024 has been a remarkable year for Sarawak Tourism, achieving record-breaking visitor arrivals by mid-November with over 4 million visitors and generating over MYR10 billion in tourism receipts, surpassing both the state’s targets and pre-pandemic levels.

This remarkable achievement reflects the successful collaborations between STB and its media partners and the impactful launch of the ‘Gateway to Borneo’ campaign earlier this year at ITB Berlin. This campaign positions Sarawak as the ideal gateway to Borneo, inviting travellers to immerse themselves in the state’s rich tapestry of nature, culture, and adventure.

UNESCO recognition for Niah Caves

Adding to this year’s remarkable milestones, the state celebrated the inscription of Niah Caves as its second UNESCO World Heritage Site. This prestigious recognition underscores Sarawak’s significance as a cultural and archaeological treasure, enhancing its appeal to eco-tourists and cultural explorers.

Three awards close the year

Closing the year on a high note, the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) garnered three prestigious accolades. The Sia Sitok campaign was honoured with the coveted Campaign of the Year Award in the In-House Category.

At the same time, the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 secured the same title in the Agency Category at the Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) 2024.

Additionally, STB received the Tourism Board Campaign of the Year – Malaysia award at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024, presented by Travel Daily Media, recognising its exceptional efforts in hosting and promoting the iconic Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024.

With a target of 5 million visitor arrivals for 2025, STB is eager to build on this year’s successes. The board looks forward to further forging stronger collaborations with media to amplify Sarawak’s offerings on a global stage.

https://www.sarawaktourism.com