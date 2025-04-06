Aussies checking deals for the Easter holidays

SYDNEY, 7 April 2025: Australians are heading for the annual Easter public holiday, 18 to 21 April, and the extended school break, prompting Expedia and Wotif to release their April Travel Outlook, which reveals their most popular international destinations.

April is set to be the most popular holiday period of the year, with over a third of Aussies (38%) planning to travel during the month to make the most of the April school holidays, the Easter long weekend, and ANZAC Public Holiday Day (25 April), which align and allow a 10-day break for only three days of annual leave.

Photo credit: Expedia

Internationally, many are making the most of the extended break, with Queenstown, New Zealand, Osaka, Japan, and Danang, Vietnam witnessing strong year-over-year growth over April. Expedia research shows that two-fifths (40%) of Aussies want to visit destinations where the dollar stretches further.

“While April is a peak travel period, booking a last-minute trip is not too late. For Aussies who want to avoid crowds and get a great deal, our top travel tip is to remain flexible with your travel dates; even the day of the week you travel can make a difference. For example, travelling domestically on a Sunday in April can be 352% less busy than travelling on a Friday,” says Expedia Group Travel Expert Sarah King

Travel booking tips

Vietnam, Bali, and Singapore have substantial last-minute deals for those seeking value destinations.

The best day to fly to beat the crowds is Sunday. It is 24% less busy than travelling on a Saturday.

Bundle up: Travellers can save an average of AUD395 by bundling their flight and hotel booking on Expedia and an average of AUD377 on Wotif.

Down-star accommodation to save: To maximise a holiday budget over the busy summer period, consider down-staring your accommodation. Opting for a four-star property over a five-star could keep holiday costs within budget. Down-staring may also mean you can upgrade to a better room type, helping you find better value.