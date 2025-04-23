Pandanus Resort taps Trip Affiliates Network

SINGAPORE, 23 April 2025: Pandanus Resort confirms a strategic collaboration with Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) to enhance its global B2B hotel distribution capabilities.

Pandanus Resort will tap TA Network’s industry-leading dynamic booking and room availability management systems, enabling the resort to optimise direct bookings across TA Network’s extensive ecosystem.

“Our collaboration with TA Network underscores our ongoing dedication to strengthening connections with our global partners,” said Pandanus Resort General Manager Peter Gerhäuser. “We are excited to utilise their cutting-edge tools to better manage wholesale contracts, dynamic pricing, and direct booking opportunities. This partnership empowers us to provide our corporate and leisure clients with immediate access to our best available rates.”

TA Network’s integration with Pandanus Resort will also ease the administrative burden for hotel staff, reduce booking times, and facilitate smoother inventory management.

“This partnership with Pandanus Resort is a clear example of our mission to support hospitality providers in advancing their distribution strategies,” said TA Network Regional HQ Director – Partnerships and Growth Thomas Wong.

“By leveraging our digital infrastructure, Pandanus Resort is well-positioned to expand its global reach and deliver faster, more reliable booking services for its partners and guests.”

Pandanus Resort is located on the east side of the Mui Ne peninsula in Phan Thiet City, Vietnam. It features 257 rooms and bungalows, two free-form swimming pools, a spa, and a modern convention centre.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels.