KUCHING, 22 April 2025: Sarawak is a land of breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant Indigenous traditions, which can be experienced by staying in a traditional longhouse.

Indigenous tourism in Sarawak involves far more than staying in traditional longhouses. Visitors can engage with the village community and participate in cultural festivals depending on the season.

Photo credit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

Beyond the village, expert guides help you explore the pristine landscapes that Indigenous people have cared for over generations. Come and connect with the local people and their age-old traditions. Learn from the diverse ethnic groups their history, beliefs, and way of life. They celebrate and preserve their cultural identity by sharing their heritage with visitors.

Here is an introduction to Sarawak’s indigenous tourism experiences through its longhouse stays.

Traditional Longhouse Visits

Stay with indigenous families in traditional longhouses to experience their daily routines, food and hospitality. Visitors can engage in time-honoured activities such as weaving and cooking. Learn how they navigate and survive in the rainforest. Try your hand at traditional methods of fishing or farming. You can check their homestay programmes, join a tour or engage a guide.

A treat for visitors to watch a Bidayuh traditional dance at Annah Rais Longhouse Source: gokayu.com

Annah Rais Longhouse is a large traditional Bidayuh longhouse, accommodating more than 80 families. It is over 150 years old and offers a unique insight into their lives, showcasing their customs, rituals and communal living. Visitors can enjoy their traditional cuisine and culture, including music, dance and handicrafts. You can also visit the hot springs and nearby waterfalls, go rafting and do jungle walks. The drive from Kuching city takes about 1 hour. You’ll see the beautiful rainforest and Padawan Mountain along the way.

The warm smiles and hospitality of the Ibans at Batang Ai longhouse awaits you. Source: Sarawak Tourism Board.

The longhouses at Batang Ai, Sri Aman division, are considered the oldest Iban settlements in Sarawak. Dive deep into the lively Iban culture through music, dancing and traditional dishes. Situated in the thick rainforest near Batang Ai National Park, these longhouses are accessible via a scenic four-hour drive from Kuching, where travellers pass through the charming countryside and small towns. When you arrive at Batang Ai Dam, you can board a native boat for an upriver expedition to the longhouses. This journey is an adventure, and you get to appreciate breathtaking natural landscapes.

Bawang Assan longhouses near Sibu town comprise a captivating group of nine Iban longhouses that date back to the 18th century. This collection showcases a unique mix of traditional and contemporary features, allowing visitors to experience the rich cultural heritage of the Iban community. The drive from Sibu to Bawang Assan takes about 40 minutes.

For the full story visit Sarawak Tourism Board