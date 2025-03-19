Where to enjoy savings on summer stays

BANGKOK, 20 March 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its list of the most affordable destinations for summer travel in April and May 2025.

Phong Nha, Vietnam, tops the list with an average room rate of just THB950 per night, making it ideal for those seeking adventure and natural beauty this summer. Hat Yai, a town in southern Thailand, is the cheapest destination this summer, ranking third among Asia’s most affordable destinations.

Phong Nha is joined in the top three by Tirupati, India, and Hat Yai, Thailand, with average room rates of THB1,145 and THB1,345 per night, respectively. These destinations provide a mix of cultural, culinary, and scenic experiences, perfect for summer getaways. Hat Yai is the cheapest destination in Thailand for stays in April and May.

The Cheapest Summer Destinations ranking is based on average room rates in the twenty most popular destinations across nine Asian markets, offering Thai travellers a snapshot of affordable options this summer.

Phong Nha, Vietnam (THB950)

Known for its breathtaking caves and lush landscapes, Phong Nha is a haven for nature lovers. Visitors can explore the UNESCO-listed Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, home to some of the world’s largest caves, or enjoy a tranquil boat ride along the Son River. The area also offers opportunities for hiking, cycling, and immersing in local culture.

Tirupati, India (THB1,145)

Tirupati is home to the famous Venkateswara Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in the world, renowned for its Tirupati laddu, a unique sweet offering with deep cultural and religious significance. Beyond its spiritual appeal, the city offers a rich cultural experience with vibrant festivals, traditional music, and delicious South Indian cuisine. Visitors can also explore nearby attractions like the serene Talakona Waterfalls, the lush Sri Venkateswara National Park, and the historic Chandragiri Fort, adding both natural beauty and historical depth to their journey.

Hat Yai, Thailand (THB1,345)

Hat Yai ranked top in Agoda’s Cheapest Christmas Destinations and holds on to a podium place in the traditionally popular Summer months when Thailand celebrates Songkran and other holidays. The city is known for its many markets and tasty street food, and it also serves as a gateway to nearby beaches and islands, making it a versatile summer destination.

Padang, Indonesia (THB1,345)

Famous for its culinary heritage, Padang is a paradise for food enthusiasts, offering iconic dishes like Rendang and Sate Padang. Visitors can also explore its stunning beaches, such as Air Manis Beach, or take a short trip to the Mentawai Islands for surfing and snorkelling. The city’s rich history and cultural landmarks add to its charm.

Bacolod, Philippines (THB1,545)

Known as the “City of Smiles,” Bacolod offers a warm welcome and a laid-back vibe. Travellers can explore historical landmarks like The Ruins, a grand mansion from the early 1900s, or enjoy the city’s mouthwatering food scene, including its famous chicken inasal. Bacolod’s friendly locals and colourful festivals make it a delightful summer destination.

Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia (THB1,600)

Kuala Terengganu is a coastal gem that boasts beautiful beaches, traditional crafts, and lively markets. Visitors can explore the city’s iconic Crystal Mosque or ride to the nearby Redang Island for snorkelling and diving. The city’s rich cultural heritage, including its batik-making traditions, offers a unique experience for travellers.

Gimpo, South Korea (THB2,200)

Located near Seoul, Gimpo offers a quieter alternative with scenic parks and cultural sites. Visitors can look around the National Aviation Museum or explore the Gimpo Sculpture Park. The city’s beautiful natural scenery, including the Munsu Mountain and the Han River, makes it an excellent destination for a peaceful appreciation of South Korea’s springtime beauty and cherry blossoms.

Narita, Japan (THB2,390)

Beyond its Tokyo-servicing airport, Narita is a charming city with historic temples and picturesque gardens. Visitors can explore Naritasan Shinshoji Temple, a centuries-old Buddhist temple surrounded by tranquil grounds. Spring travellers can also enjoy cherry blossoms at Naritasan Park and sample local delicacies like unagi (grilled eel).

Pingtung, Taiwan (THB2,660)

Pingtung is a gateway to Taiwan’s southern beauty, offering beaches, night markets, and a rich cultural heritage. Visitors can explore Kenting National Park, known for its dramatic coastal scenery and outdoor activities. The city’s markets and local cuisine provide a taste of Taiwan’s unique flavours.