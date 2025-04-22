Trip.com unveils 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 April 2025: Malaysians planning their next great getaway can now look to Trip.com’s newly-released 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings showcases the most-loved travel experiences based on verified traveller reviews and booking data.

From luxury stays and family hotels to unforgettable attractions and dining hotspots, the annual Trip.Best rankings offer travellers a curated guide to the region’s best — and Malaysia has scored big.

Photo credit: Trip.com.

Trip.Best is Trip.com’s signature collection of curated travel rankings, updated annually and powered by an AI-driven analysis of verified user ratings, reviews, and booking trends. Covering categories such as stays, attractions, restaurants, and nightlife, Trip.Best helps travellers discover the top destinations and experiences globally and regionally. It presents a trusted, data-backed guide to help travellers plan meaningful and memorable trips.

Trip.Best 2025 features Malaysian establishments across multiple Asia-focused categories, highlighting how Malaysia continues to impress travellers with its vibrant hospitality, cultural richness and diverse culinary offerings.

Top-recognised Malaysian hotels in Trip.Best 2025

Trip.com Malaysia’s general Manager, Stephane Thong, said: “It’s truly exciting to see Malaysian establishments being recognised across so many categories in this year’s 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings. From family-friendly hotels and scenic resorts to local culinary gems and iconic attractions, this recognition reflects the richness and diversity of our travel offerings.”

Trip.Best Global Highlights

While Malaysian establishments dominate Asia-focused categories, the 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings spotlight broader trends and key highlights from across the world: