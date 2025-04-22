Trip.com unveils 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 April 2025: Malaysians planning their next great getaway can now look to Trip.com’s newly-released 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings showcases the most-loved travel experiences based on verified traveller reviews and booking data.
From luxury stays and family hotels to unforgettable attractions and dining hotspots, the annual Trip.Best rankings offer travellers a curated guide to the region’s best — and Malaysia has scored big.
Trip.Best is Trip.com’s signature collection of curated travel rankings, updated annually and powered by an AI-driven analysis of verified user ratings, reviews, and booking trends. Covering categories such as stays, attractions, restaurants, and nightlife, Trip.Best helps travellers discover the top destinations and experiences globally and regionally. It presents a trusted, data-backed guide to help travellers plan meaningful and memorable trips.
Trip.Best 2025 features Malaysian establishments across multiple Asia-focused categories, highlighting how Malaysia continues to impress travellers with its vibrant hospitality, cultural richness and diverse culinary offerings.
Top-recognised Malaysian hotels in Trip.Best 2025
Trip.com Malaysia’s general Manager, Stephane Thong, said: “It’s truly exciting to see Malaysian establishments being recognised across so many categories in this year’s 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings. From family-friendly hotels and scenic resorts to local culinary gems and iconic attractions, this recognition reflects the richness and diversity of our travel offerings.”
Trip.Best Global Highlights
While Malaysian establishments dominate Asia-focused categories, the 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings spotlight broader trends and key highlights from across the world:
- Luxury and experiential stays dominate, with Paris, Tokyo and New York leading the Global 100 Luxury Hotels list. Paris’ Hôtel de Crillon tops the chart, joined by other icons like Raffles Singapore and Aman Tokyo.
- Family travel is thriving, with world-class resorts like Atlantis Sanya (China), Tokyo Disneyland Hotel (Japan), and Atlantis, The Palm (Dubai) ranked among the best global family-friendly destinations.
- Theme parks are top global attractions, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Japan, and Shanghai Disney Resort. These destinations continue to dominate the Global Best Things to Do list.
- Seasonal experiences such as autumn foliage viewing and water-themed fun are now featured in new categories like Fall Views and Water Fun, responding to travellers’ growing interest in nature and seasonal trips.
- Dining becomes part of the journey, as global food capitals Paris, New York, Bangkok and Singapore top fine dining lists. Meanwhile, new experiences like sky-high dining in Dubai or riverside feasts in Seoul lead the Restaurants for Views & Experiences category.
- The “Destinations for the Months” feature helps travellers plan the best seasonal itineraries, suggesting top spots to visit based on the time of year — like Kyoto in winter or Seoul in cherry blossom season.