Benefit perks: Amex SIA Business Card

SINGAPORE, 26 March 2025: The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card offers improved benefits designed to provide more travel rewards and redemption options for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), effective 23 April.

The enhancements include a higher limit on converting HighFlyer points to KrisFlyer miles and the ability to redeem points for KrisFlyer Elite Gold status at a discounted rate.

Standout benefits

Increased limit for HighFlyer point-to-KrisFlyer mile conversion to 150,000 miles – previously capped at 100,000 miles. HighFlyer points convert to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 rate.

Attain KrisFlyer Elite Gold status with the redemption of 100,000 HighFlyer points, compared with the standard requirement of 125,000 points.

Welcome bonus of 10,000 HighFlyer points when businesses new to the HighFlyer programme complete their first flight booking via the Singapore Airlines HighFlyer booking portal.

Access to an accelerated KrisFlyer Elite Gold status upgrade for one corporate traveller who spends a minimum of SGD15,000 on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights in the first year of card membership.

A bonus of 6,000 HighFlyer points when card members pay their annual renewal membership fee.

Earn up to eight HighFlyer points per SGD1 spent on Singapore Airlines or Scoot flights. This includes two HighFlyer points per SGD1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines Group transactions, one bonus HighFlyer point per SGD1 spent on qualifying Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights on the card, and a base rate of five HighFlyer points per SGD1 spent awarded by Singapore Airlines for HighFlyer members who purchase an eligible flight ticket.

Card members enjoy 1.2 HighFlyer points per SGD1 on all other eligible spending on the card.

Card Members will continue to enjoy existing benefits such as: 0% interest on instalments over six months on Singapore Airlines flights.

With these benefits, the American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card costs an annual fee of SGD400, including 9% GST, effective 23 April 2025.

