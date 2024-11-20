Steps to beat online scammers

BANGKOK, 21 November 2024: In an era of rapid technological advancement, fraudsters deploy increasingly sophisticated schemes, leaving no industry untouched.

As Thailand’s tourism sector makes a strong recovery with digital transformation at its core, travellers have become prime targets for these malicious actors. This underscores an urgent need for decisive action.

Caesar Indra

With International Fraud Awareness Week from 17 to 23 November, businesses and consumers are reminded to stay vigilant and proactive. The threat of online fraud in Thailand’s tourism sector, a key contributor to the economy, is particularly concerning. Tourism contributes up to 25% of Thailand’s GDP, generating jobs and driving equitable growth. However, scammers threaten this progress, making digital security essential for maintaining Thailand’s reputation as a safe travel destination.

Fraud has inflicted significant financial losses across Thailand. Over 26,000 online scam cases have been reported to the Thai Police this year alone, resulting in losses of THB4.65 billion (USD138 million).

Understanding Scammer Tactics

To effectively combat fraud, it is crucial to understand how scammers operate. While their methods have evolved, their fundamental approach remains the same—they prey on trust, fear, and the tendency to share personal information. Scammers often lure unsuspecting travellers with deals that seem too good to be true, using fake websites, social media ads, and impersonation tactics. In Thailand, common scams include fake visa application services, hotel bookings, and even job postings, which can lead to financial loss and frustration when dream vacations are fictitious. This impacts travellers and risks tarnishing Thailand’s appeal as a premier destination. In the worst cases, such scams deter future travel—an unwanted outcome for a tourism sector that the World Bank projects will attract over 36 million visitors this year.

A few simple steps protect

Exercising caution and vigilance is paramount, especially with enticing advertisements promising unreasonably low prices or high discounts. Scammers frequently spoof brand names and addresses, making it easy to overlook subtle discrepancies. Verifying the authenticity of travel platforms before sharing sensitive information such as credit card details, CCV codes, or OTP can prevent scams. Actions like checking for verification badges and avoiding unsolicited offers can greatly reduce scam risks. Traveloka prioritises transparency and security, urging users to report any suspicious activity. Simple precautions lower risks and boost digital literacy in today’s interconnected world.

At the government level, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) in Thailand is spearheading comprehensive anti-fraud initiatives. Key efforts such as the establishment of the Anti-Online Scam Operation Center (AOC) and the introduction of the Emergency Cybercrime Decree in 2023, alongside the recent launch of the 2024 #ThaisAware anti-scam digital literacy campaign, a digital literacy initiative focused on combating online scams.

Businesses also play a crucial role in fraud prevention. At Traveloka, we take a dual approach that is both human-centric and technology-driven. Our advanced machine learning algorithms flag suspicious activities, while robust security protocols protect user data, including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and end-to-end encryption. Additionally, Traveloka’s 24-hour fraud team monitors activities in real-time and actively runs awareness campaigns. We also collaborate with government officials and industry partners, recognising that safeguarding Thailand’s tourism industry is a shared responsibility.

(Author: Traveloka president Caesar Indra).