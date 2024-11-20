MyCEB leads delegation to IBTM

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 November 2024: Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) led a delegation of travel and hospitality companies to Barcelona’s IBTM show from 17 to 21 November.

For the ninth consecutive year, Malaysia’s leading travel and hospitality providers showcased the country as one of the top destinations for business events.

This year’s event, taking place at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, provides MyCEB with a platform to highlight Malaysia’s strengths in the ever-evolving business events sector.

“IBTM World allows us to share Malaysia’s diverse capabilities with the international community, forge invaluable connections, and generate impactful business leads to secure new partnerships and drive economic growth through this platform,” stated MyCEB Director of Business Development Noor Azlan.

IBTM attracts 12,000 attendees from the business travel events sector and 2,650 hosted buyers worldwide.

A highlight of MyCEB’s participation this year is the launch of the MyTripleE version 2.0 campaign which builds upon the successful initial campaign set to conclude this quarter that redefined Malaysia’s business events sector through three core initiatives: Excel, Elevate, and Enliven. The campaign caters to regional and international markets, with MyCEB extending financial and non-financial support to qualifying applicants.

Through MyTripleE 2.0, MyCEB seeks to engage more stakeholders and enhance Malaysia’s competitive edge, empowering the sector’s growth and sustainability in the global business events industry.

Since its founding in 2011, MyCEB has supported 2,419 business events up to 2019, attracting approximately 1.94 million delegates and contributing an estimated MYR14.7 billion to the economy.

Following Covid-19, from 2020 to 2023, MyCEB supported 497 business events, drawing in around 1.2 million delegates and adding an estimated MYR4.9 billion in economic impact. These achievements underscore MyCEB’s commitment to advancing Malaysia’s standing in the global business events industry while generating significant economic contributions.

Co-exhibitors joining MyCEB at IBTM

1. Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC)

2. Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC)

3. Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK)

4. Malayan Safaris

5. Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB)

6. Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur

7. Amari Spice Penang

8. Asian Trails

(Source: Bernama)