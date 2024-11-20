Sail the seven seas at a discount

SINGAPORE, 21 November 2024: Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its latest discount, offering up to 45% savings to Asian travellers.

The savings apply to select sailings and suite categories on cruises worldwide. For returning travellers or those discovering the world with Regent for the first time, additional Gift of Travel benefits are available on over 70 destination-rich voyages from January through December 2026.

Seven Seas Prestige.

The deals apply to new bookings between 16 November 2024 and 1 January 2025. The offer gives guests even more reason to immerse themselves in some of the world’s most iconic and enthralling destinations.

Gift of Travel is available on applicable cruises up to a Concierge Suite or Penthouse Suite, depending on the ship and sailing.

Highlighted Sailings with Gift of Travel Offer

Seven Seas Explorer 7-night Great Alaskan Adventure

Anchorage (Whittier), Alaska, to Vancouver, British Columbia, departs on 21 May 2025.

Seven Seas Navigator 14-night Dalmatian Coast Discovery

Athens (Piraeus) to Istanbul, Turkey, departs on 5 October 2025.