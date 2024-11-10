RBA flies direct to Chennai

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2024: Royal Brunei Airlines introduced a new direct flight on 5 November between Bandar Seri Begawan and Chennai, India.

The airline schedules three weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday using its A320neo on the route.

Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) has been awarded a Four-Star Major Airline rating for 2025 by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Badarudin Hj Bagol, the airline’s Acting Chief Operations Officer, received the award.

Royal Brunei’s inaugural flight landed at Chennai International Airport on 5 November and was greeted by a water cannon salute. The new connection signifies a significant expansion in RB’s global network and marks the 40th anniversary of cultural, economic, and people-to-people ties between Brunei Darussalam and India.

The airline celebrated the launch in Chennai through a series of events at the ITC Grand Chola in collaboration with the Brunei High Commission in India, the Brunei Economic and Development Board (BEDB), and Brunei Tourism (BT).

RB’s CEO, Chief Commercial Officer, STIC Travel Group (RB’s GSA in India), and Brunei Tourism representatives hosted a joint press conference following the flight’s arrival.

“Launching this new route is more than just a flight connection; it is a bridge between two nations. We are excited to open new opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Brunei and India,” Royal Brunei Airlines CEO Captain Sabirin bin Hj Abdul Hamid told the media. “This route connects Bruneians and our international guests to the vibrant city of Chennai and the many experiences it has to offer, and it enhances travel options for those from India wishing to explore the peaceful beauty of Brunei Darussalam.”

Due to the codeshare agreement with Air India, passengers flying to and from Chennai from their home cities in India can connect to other major destinations on arrival in Bandar Seri Begawan served by RB’s network, such as Melbourne, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Manila, and Taipei.

Since formal diplomatic ties were established in 1984, India and Brunei have enjoyed a lasting partnership enriched by a shared heritage and a commitment to development. This new route launch aligns with India’s Prime Minister Modi’s vision for an ASEAN-India Tourism Year in 2025 and supports increased travel, business exchanges, and cultural interactions.

Captain Haji Sabirin noted: “This new route exemplifies our support for Brunei’s Wawasan 2035 vision to create a dynamic and globally connected economy. We are delighted to be part of this journey, promoting Brunei as a hidden gem for Indian travellers who wish to experience tranquillity, natural beauty, and a unique cultural heritage.”

Flight schedule

Flight BI121 departs from Bandar Seri Begawan (BWN) at 2000 and arrives in Chennai (MAA) at 2250 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flight BI122 departs Chennai at 2350 and arrives in Bandar Seri Begawan at 0755 (plus a day). Flight time is five hours and 20 minutes.

There are no competing airlines on the route. During November, the roundtrip average fare is likely to be USD600. A search on Kayak shows the roundtrip fare pegged at USD275 on 11 November.

RB has a fleet of five Boeing 787-8 and five A320neo aircraft. The new flight between Chennai and Badar Seri Begawan connects conveniently with RB’s flights to Hong Kong, Seoul and Melbourne. RB sells flights beyond Chennai through a codeshare with Air India.

Formerly known as Madras, Chennai’s economy is driven by diverse industries. The city is in Tamil Nadu state on the southeast coast of India.

Automobile Industry: Chennai is often called the “Detroit of India” due to its prominence in automobile manufacturing. It houses major plants of renowned brands like Hyundai, Ford, Renault-Nissan, and BMW.

Information Technology (IT) and Software Services: Chennai has emerged as a major IT hub in India, with a thriving IT sector that includes software development, IT consulting, and business process outsourcing (BPO) services.

Medical Tourism: Chennai is a popular medical tourism destination that offers affordable healthcare facilities. It attracts patients worldwide for various medical treatments, including organ transplants, cardiac surgeries, and orthopaedic procedures.

Hardware Manufacturing: Chennai has a strong presence in the hardware manufacturing industry, producing a wide range of electronic components and devices.

Financial Services: The city has several financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies, and stock brokerages.

Textile Industry: Chennai has a long-standing textile industry, particularly known for its production of cotton textiles and ready-made garments.