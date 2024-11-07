Travelport and TAP ink NDC content deal

SINGAPORE, 8 November 2024: Travelport, a global technology company for travel suppliers worldwide, and the airline TAP Air Portugal, have signed a multi-source content distribution agreement that includes both NDC content and traditional content for Travelport’s agency customers.

“This upcoming launch of our NDC content in Travelport+ will be a pivotal moment in our decades-long relationship,” said TAP Air Portugal Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer Mario Cruz. “Together, we are looking to deliver a solution that makes it easy for agents to access, sell, and service-tailored NDC content and offers from TAP Air Portugal through the Travelport+ marketplace.”

Travelport will deliver TAP Air Portugal’s NDC content so that agents can access its wide range of fares and offers. Agents using Travelport’s API, Smartpoint Cloud, and Smartpoint Desktop solutions will be able to view and compare the airline’s NDC offers alongside traditional content and book the best offers for their travellers. Travelport’s comprehensive solutions also enable agents to service NDC bookings for their travellers.

“Our updated agreement with TAP Air Portugal highlights our mutual dedication to creating a modern, personalised shopping and service experience for agents and travellers with NDC,” said Travelport Global Head of Travel Partners Damian Hickey. “With the future delivery of TAP Air Portugal’s NDC content and servicing in Travelport+, we’re continuing our mission to ensure that agencies can easily shop, compare, book and service the best offerings from leading airlines, all in one place.”