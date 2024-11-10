Indigo flies Pune – Dubai route

DELHI, India, 11 November: IndiGo will launch daily direct flights between Pune and Dubai from 22 November 2024.

The new route will enhance IndiGo’s international network from Pune by providing direct connectivity to Dubai, one of the most sought-after tourist and business destinations for Indian travellers in the UAE.

With this new addition by IndiGo, the airline will now operate 383 average weekly flights out of Pune, offering direct connectivity to over 25 destinations in India and two international destinations.

IndiGo’s direct connectivity from Pune to one of the most important financial centres will significantly contribute to the economic growth in both Pune and western Maharashtra.

IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said: “With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo will now operate over 100 weekly, direct, flights to Dubai from 13 cities in India, and now proudly offers a wide choice of more than 225 weekly flights into the UAE from 18 cities in India.”

Pune, one of the largest IT and auto hubs in India, will significantly benefit from direct connectivity to Dubai. The new connectivity promises to stimulate seamless trade and commerce, fostering economic growth and opportunities across these regions. This strategic move bridges geographical distances and paves the way for stronger business collaborations and cultural exchanges.

Dubai is also known as a global aviation hub and the main commercial centre of the United Arab Emirates. Connectivity between Dubai and Pune will not only boost tourism in the cities but also open newer trade opportunities and promote economic growth as Dubai is a crucial commercial hub.

Flight Schedule: