Etihad flies A380 on Paris route

ABU DHABI UAE, 11 November 2024: Etihad Airways welcomed the return of its A380 aircraft to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport last week to enhance the travel experience between the two capitals.

The Airbus A380 marks its return to the Paris route with Etihad’s inflight features, including The Residence — the world’s only three-room suite in the sky. The upper deck features The Lobby, a lounge area for First — and business-class guests.

Photo credit: Etihad.

Etihad Airways, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “The return of the A380 to Paris and our broader network expansion plans, including increasing to year-round, double-daily frequencies to Milan, Rome, Manchester, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Barcelona, and Madrid, demonstrate our strong growth momentum in Europe. This enhanced capacity reflects the rising demand we’re seeing.”

The A380 increases the route’s capacity by 31%, with an additional three-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner joining the service from 15 January 2025. The A380 offers 486 seats, including nine First Apartments, 70 Business Studios, and 405 Economy Smart seats with 68 extra-legroom options, while the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner features eight First Suites, 28 Business Studios and 190 Economy Smart seats.

Together, these aircraft deliver nearly 5,000 seats weekly, significantly boosting connectivity between the two capitals.

Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme further enhances this connectivity enabling travellers to extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the city’s growing appeal as a must-visit destination.