LH presents summer 2025 destinations

SINGAPORE, 15 November 2024: Lufthansa Group Airlines has given travellers a glimpse of its 2025 summer flight schedule, which is now available for Lufthansa Airlines, Discover Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, and Edelweiss.

Flights to new intercontinental and European destinations are now available for booking.

Photo credit: Lufthansa.

New hub connections and first-time flights are scheduled within Europe for the summer timetable. They include Bydgoszcz, Ålesund, Kefalonia, Bodø, Edinburgh, Sylt, Burgas, Harstad-Narvik, Niš, Montpellier, Heringsdorf, Calvi and Terceira.

New with Lufthansa Airlines from Frankfurt to:

Bydgoszcz (Poland)

New with Discover Airlines from Frankfurt to:

Ålesund (Norway)

New with Discover Airlines from Munich to:

Windhoek (Namibia)

Calgary (Canada)

Orlando (USA)

Bodø (Norway)

New with Austrian Airlines from Vienna to:

Edinburgh (Scotland)

Sylt (Germany)

Burgas (Bulgaria)

Harstad-Narvik (Norway/Lofoten)

New with Swiss International Air Lines from Zurich to:

Niš (Serbia)

Montpellier (France)

Heringsdorf (Germany)

New with Edelweiss from Zurich to:

Halifax (Canada)

Seattle (USA)

Calvi (France)

Terceira (Portugal/Azores)

The additions will ensure Lufthansa Group’s airlines offer travellers more than 12,000 weekly connections to over 300 destinations in more than 100 countries via their hubs in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Belgium.

Good news for Airbus A380 fans

The airline’s A380s will again take off from Munich next summer to Boston, New York (JFK), Washington, Los Angeles (all USA) and Delhi (India).